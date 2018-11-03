Heavy traffic delays on I-10 in Jackson County after vehicle flips several times

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - MHP spokesperson Chase Elkins confirmed troopers are working the scene of an accident on I-10 before the Vancleave-Gautier Exit 57.
Elkins says a vehicle rolled into the median and flipped several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported the an area hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
The 2 left lanes going eastbound are blocked and traffic is heavily impacted. Motorist should avoid the area if possible until the scene is clear.
