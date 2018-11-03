Gulfport police respond to incident reported at Community Bank

Gulfport police respond to incident reported at Community Bank
By Annie Johnson | November 3, 2018 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated November 3 at 9:34 AM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Saturday morning, units with the Gulfport Police Department responded to Community Bank on E Pass Road during the time the bank is closed.

According to witness, a heavy police presence was seen around the building.

Police appeared to be searching for a black male described as wearing all black clothing and a Halloween mask weighing between 140-150 lbs at 5′4. At this time, it is unclear what his involvement is with the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update the story as new details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.