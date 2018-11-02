Dedicate your vote to a service-member or veteran on election day

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - More than 3,200 Mississippi National Guardsmen and Women deployed to the Middle East this year.
The Mississippi Secretary of State Office has a long-standing commitment to these soldiers, and “to all the men and women who have selflessly served to protect our Nation and our freedoms.”
You are encouraged to visit the Honor Wall and dedicate your vote to a service-member or veteran in your life on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6. By doing so, you will recevie a small packet of election materials and a ‘Vote in Honor of a Soldier’ sticker that may arrive after Election Day.
