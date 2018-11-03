College students rise early to walk for Willow, cure for MSD

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Imagine what it takes to get more than a dozen college students to show up before 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning, the same time as one of the biggest festivals in the state.
"I know it’s gotta take a lot of effort to get down here and be here for this," Amber Olsen said.
According to the students' professor, she didn’t even have to bribe them with extra credit points for showing up to walk for Willow Canaan.
“It gives me hope for the future because this is the generation that is going to make huge strides in the field of genetics and finding cures for rare diseases,” said Lynn Zimmerman, the professor and event organizer.
Willow has a rare disease called Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency, which is rapidly breaking down her body function. As of right now, there’s no cure for MSD, but Willow continues to defy all the odds.
The students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus are so invested in helping to raise money for Willow’s MSD treatment, they said they wouldn’t have missed this day for anything. For some it was the highlight of their busy week.
“I mean, it was good to actually see her and actually see her face-to-face,” said Logan Wilson, a student who came to walk.
Each person paid $15 to walk from Fort Maurepas, across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge and back. The money will be put toward Willow’s medical treatment. Ever since she was first diagnosed a few years ago, people have been contributing to the cause in so many different ways.
“Like buying the MSD bracelet.” Zimmerman said, holding up her wrist.
Willow’s mom Amber said she cannot believe the support people have been showing her little girl. She’ll say each donation and gesture is a blessing, but she’s still awestruck that someone donated $1.6 million for Willow’s medicine to be manufactured.
“Somebody out there somewhere, thank you for doing that. It’s just incredible,” Olsen said.
Another $1 million still needs to be raised, but Willow’s family believes that goal isn’t impossible to reach if people continue to show their support and work to cure MSD.
Amber Olsen is asking that people like and share the “Que with purpose” video on the Cure MSD Facebook page. Brooke Lewis with The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint created the video and is a finalist to win $5,000 dollars for the MSD foundation.
