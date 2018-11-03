Can’t get enough of Fall festivals

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Halloween may be over, but festivals along the Gulf Coast are just getting started. There’s a festival for every interest and person on the Coast!
Here’s a complete list of festivals along the Gulf Coast to still look forward to.
- Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival: November 3-4 (Downtown Ocean Springs)
- Annual Moss Point Plein Air Festival: November 10 (Pascagoula River Audubon Center)
- Celtic Music Festival and Scottish Highland Games November 10-11 (Harrison County Fairgrounds)
- Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival: November 23- December 31 (Jones Park)
For more information regarding any of the festivals or things to do along the Gulf Coast visit here.
