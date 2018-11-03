Can’t get enough of Fall festivals

By Annie Johnson | November 3, 2018 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated November 3 at 11:07 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Halloween may be over, but festivals along the Gulf Coast are just getting started. There’s a festival for every interest and person on the Coast!

Here’s a complete list of festivals along the Gulf Coast to still look forward to.

  • Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival: November 3-4 (Downtown Ocean Springs)
  • Annual Moss Point Plein Air Festival: November 10 (Pascagoula River Audubon Center)
  • Celtic Music Festival and Scottish Highland Games November 10-11 (Harrison County Fairgrounds)
  • Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival: November 23- December 31 (Jones Park)

