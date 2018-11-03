Anticipation for Peter Anderson Festival finally over: Day One

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Saturday marks the first day thousands of visitors on the Gulf Coast travel to Ocean Springs for the Peter Anderson Festival, which is the biggest arts festival in Mississippi.
Before the sun rises, vendors and festival workers were already out getting ready for the start of today’s festivities and everything it will bring.
This year is the 40th year for the event open to everyone not just residents on the Coast. Each year, more and more visitors make their way to get their hands on unique crafts, one-of-a-kind food, and exceptional entertainment. In fact, many say the Peter Anderson Festival is a great tourism promotion and easily the biggest event of the year in Ocean Springs.
The city announced certain roads to close due to the festival this year.
WLOX was live at the festival this morning anticipating the start of the big day!
