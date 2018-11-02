Alex Deaton sentenced in death of Neshoba County woman

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Alex Deaton pleaded guilty to murder in a Neshoba County courtroom Friday morning.
Deaton entered the plea for the 2017 shooting death of Brenda Pinter, 69. Pinter was cleaning up inside the Dixon Baptist Church when Deaton entered and shot her. Her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Last year, Deaton set out on a multi-state crime spree, starting with the murder of his girlfriend and shooting of a jogger in Rankin County. After murdering Pinter, Deaton headed to New Mexico and Kansas where he continued causing mayhem.
Deaton has already pleaded guilty to most of his other charges, which will have him locked up for the rest of his life.
Pinter's family chose not to speak, but they were present in court. The judge called Deaton's actions "inexplicable."
More to follow.
