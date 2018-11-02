WLOX Editorial: Glad the federal efforts in this case didn’t stop with convictions

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The bribery scandal of former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps is not over. Four years after his indictment, Epps is in prison, the man who bribed him, Dr. Carl Reddix is in prison.
Prosecutors say Reddix obtained $22 million in contracts for inmate health services by paying kickbacks and bribes. They say his benefit of the take was $1.3 million.
Now the court is taking the crime gained profits back. We are glad to see that the federal efforts in this case didn’t stop with the criminal convictions and jail time. They made sure the money and ill-gotten property is forfeited as the feds make sure crime truly does not pay.
That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.