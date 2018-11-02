Volunteers prepare 1,500 lbs. of BBQ for Coast charity

WLOX, MS (WLOX) - The smoky smell of BBQ drifted in the winds of Bayou View in Gulfport on Thursday. About 25 volunteers helped smoke 1,500 lbs. of pork that was donated by Operation BBQ Relief.
Delicious dinners were then sold to benefit a South Mississippi organization helping to clothe and feed the needy.
The proceeds from the sales of the BBQ are going to the Gulf Coast Community Ministries, a group dedicated to helping those in need by operating a food pantry and providing a free health clinic.
“We want people to be involved in helping those in our community who need our services,” said Jamie Bates with Gulf Coast Community Ministries. “It’s a great way to give back and the people we’re helping often don’t have the means to put food on their table or to get the health care they need without our services.”
Over the next month Gulf Coast Community Ministries will be collecting winter coats and camping supplies. Those items will be handed out to the homeless during the annual Camping for Hope event on December first.
For more information or to help out, visit the organization’s website HERE.
