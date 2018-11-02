UK Brexit chief seeks elusive N Ireland border solution

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab addresses delegates during a speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the ICC, in Birmingham, central England. Britain's Brexit chief has met politicians from both sides of Northern Ireland's political divide in efforts to solve a problem over the Irish border that is frustrating divorce talks between the U.K. and the European Union. There was little sign of a breakthrough after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab met Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file) (Rui Vieira)