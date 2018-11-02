Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

Erlin Troches, a 43-year-old Honduran migrant from the city of Santa Barbara, carries an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe that was given to him by a priest in southern Mexico, as he walks along with a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border moves, outside Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Troches plans to carry the religious icon with him on the entire journey, saying she symbolizes "trust, faith, and hope" that he will make it to the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)