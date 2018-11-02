5 shot at FL yoga studio; 1 dead

(RNN) – A gunman killed one and wounded four more at a yoga studio in Florida on Friday before killing himself, Tallahassee police said.
Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said one of the five victims had died and that the other four were critical.
He added authorities believed the man acted alone and that there was no longer an immediate threat to the community.
Police had not yet identified the gunman or knew of a motive.
A person who had been in a nearby bar told the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper that people rushed in from the yoga studio, called the Hot Yoga Studio, and said that a bearded man had been acting strangely there before opening fire.
One of the people, who was bloodied in the head, apparently said he attempted to stop the shooter, but was pistol-whipped.
Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he was “deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility.”
He said he was returning to the state capital from the campaign trail, where he attended an event in Miami earlier Friday that featured former President Barack Obama.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.