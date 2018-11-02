Released emails raise more questions about 2016 Trump campaign’s relationship to Wikileaks

“When Bannon’s minion Matt Boyle asked me if what Assange had was ‘good’ I replied it was, based on Credico’s insistence that the material was ‘devastating,’ ‘bombshell’ and would ‘change the race,’” Stone wrote on Thursday. “This turned out to be right, although – as I have testified – I never knew the content or source of the Wikileaks disclosures in advance.”