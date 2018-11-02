Rehabilitated sea turtles to be released this weekend

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Eight endangered juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles will make their way back into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend after being rehabilitated in Gulfport.
The turtles were rescued by Institute for Marine Mammal Studies after being incidentally captured by recreational fishermen along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Kemp's ridley is the world's most endangered sea turtle so the nurturing them back to health and releasing them back into the wild is vital to the survival of the species.
The turtles will be released at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the beach just east of the Pass Christian Harbor and Yacht Club. The public is invited to attend to watch the turtles be released and learn more about the endangered species.
IMMS released nine Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back in September and six in July. Those turtles were also accidentally hooked by anglers, who immediately called IMMS.
IMMS is the the premier rehabilitation facility in Mississippi and Alabama specializing in sick and injured sea turtles. If you accidentally hook a sea turtle or see a sick or injured sea turtle, please call the IMMS rescue team at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN (1-888-767-3657).
