Pick your own sunflowers in South Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Everybody loves sunflowers but did you know there is a farm right here on Gulf Coast where you can go and pick sunflowers?
Coastal Ridge Farm in Hancock County welcomes guests out to enjoy nature and pick their own sunflowers.
Terri and Dave Doyle work the sunflower fields at the farm, which is in the northern part of the county. Sunflowers take center stage at this you-pick-it farm. People are invited to come in and take some sunflowers home.
Terri loves seeing people enjoy the experience of coming out to the farm to wander the fields, take photographs, and pick a bunch to take home. She also adores growing sunflowers.
“They’re big and they’re happy," she said. “People enjoy them and I enjoy their reaction. I like growing them. A lot of people have said their grandmother grew them. I enjoy the people’s reaction.”
The Doyle’s ran a dairy farm for years in South Mississippi. Hurricane Katrina put an end to that with silos and barns being destroyed by the storm. They then changed gears and jumped into flower farming with an emphasis on the you-pick-them sunflower game.
Beyond the you pick them operation, Coastal Ridge Farm also sell the sunflowers in bunches to Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. In the spring and summer months, they also grow other flowers for commercial markets. You can also find flowers from Coastal Ridge at the Ocean Springs Fresh Market on Saturday mornings.
Zinnias are in bloom right now and visitors are invited to pick a bunch of them if they’d like.
“Eventually my hobby grew and now it’s full time. It’s past a hobby. It’s all day, everyday,” Doyle said.
Coastal Ridge Farm is located in the northern part of Hancock County, almost to Picayune. To learn more about the farm, visit their website by clicking HERE or call them at (601) 918-3770.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.