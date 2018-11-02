Picayune veterans reception creates one-of-a-kind bonds

PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) - The veterans reception at Picayune High School is meant for students to sit with retired members of the armed forces and pay respect to those men and women who gave parts of themselves for the benefit of others.
Picayune High’s JROTC Chief Duane Bell, who died of cancer last year, was honored with a posthumous photo gallery. Bell is remembered as a man who was always singing and was always supporting the students.
“You know just the whole experience of being here is just very touching. Just to know how well he was loved by everyone,” said Tangela Bell, Bell’s wife.
The teacher who made this day happen, Allison Wheat, said the event isn’t just to show appreciation. It helps people to build relationships.
"The young men and women today, they need someone to sometime to tell them like it is," Wheat said.
Wheat said she has seen the students form bonds with the veterans that last longer than the school day. Some of the pairs may seem unlikely at first.
Marlo Nichols and James Price, or Mr. Jimmy as she calls him, have become almost inseparable.
“This is really like my best friend,” Nichols said.
“She’s been talking about me all year, the teacher just told me,” Price said.
Since meeting at last year's reception, they now speak on the phone all the time.
“I tell her. I give her some hints about life, about what’s going to happen in the future,” Price said.
“He would tell me tips about life. He would tell me about things. He’ll tell me right from wrong,” Nichols said.
Nichols said after hearing Price tell stories about Vietnam and his life with his family, she became emotional about some issues that she was facing. Price was glad to be there for her.
"How can I change a young girl’s life when she doesn’t even know me?" Price wondered after their first encounter.
Wheat said the main target of the reception is to bring the school and the community closer together and hopes more connections are made in the future.
This is the 12th year of the veterans reception. Veterans and veteran groups have traveled as far away as Wisconsin to be in Picayune for the day.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.