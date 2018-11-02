Peter Uihlein leads in Las Vegas; Jordan Spieth 2 shots back

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63 on Thursday in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, with Jordan Spieth two strokes back in his season debut.
Uihlein birdied six of his final nine holes in the morning round at TPC Summerlin.
Seth Reeves shot 64, electing to finish the par-5 ninth after the horn sounded suspending play because of darkness. Harold Varner III and Robert Streb were two strokes back at 65.
Spieth followed at 66 his first career start in a domestic fall event. Fellow U.S. Ryder Cup player Bryson DeChambeau also was at 66 with Si Woo Kim, Whee Kim, Sebastian Munoz, Sam Ryder and Abraham Ancer.