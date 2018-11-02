Migrants complain of smells, snakes in southern Mexico town

Fany Lizeth Cruz uses chords on her wrists to keep close her daughter, right, and another little girl, as her son walks with them as part of the Central American migrant caravan on the outskirts of Tapanatepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. In the migrant caravan currently in southern Mexico, it's particularly tough for children and families who are trying to keep things together after more than two weeks on the road. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)