Harrison Co. school board members react to newsletter from Mayor Gilich

WLOX News Now found that bill in the legislature’s bill status archives. The bill was House Bill 947. It was written in 2016 “for the alteration of school district boundaries”. If it became law, it would have allowed communities “to reorganize, change or alter the boundaries of any such district” as long as all districts involved agreed to the changes. Whether Biloxi and Gulfport had a role in the introduction of House Bill 947 isn’t known. What is known is that bill died in the education committee.