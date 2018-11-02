Gilich gets roasted for annual Biloxi First fundraiser

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi First held its annual Roast Thrusday night with a very special guest of honor.
Mayor Andrew "FoFo' Gilich was the roastee in the 16th Annual Biloxi First Roast at the IP Casino Resort and Spa. The event is the major annual fundraiser for Biloxi First, providing funds for innovative classroom projects within Biloxi Public Schools.
“This is what it’s all about. Like it says, Biloxi First,” Gilich said. “Biloxi Public Schools has been around since 1866. that tells you how important it is, and we’re here to move it forward, so we’re here to help out and have some fun.”
Biloxi First is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the Biloxi Public School District. Biloxi First has a vision of inspiring and supporting creative projects, enhancing curriculum, and helping to develop the full scholastic potential of students in the Biloxi Public Schools.
This was the largest crowd to date for a Biloxi First Roast.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.