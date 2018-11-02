Fall-like Friday

November tends to bring our first fall freeze. So, that’s something to think about this month. At this time, no freezing temperatures in the forecast though it will be on the chilly side for the next few mornings. Pleasant and fall-like for Friday with partly cloudy skies gradually giving way to sunshine. Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Expect clear skies and cool temperatures for Friday night. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 50s on the coast to the mid 40s inland. A beautiful Saturday too. Maybe a few showers on Sunday with a weak cold front. A better chance for rain around next Tuesday with a stronger front.