Biloxi Police searching for teenage runaway

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl they believe ran away from home.
Gabrielle Hymel, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 16. Her parents told authorities the last time anyone has talked to her was on Oct. 26 and it was through a message on SnapChat. The teenager, who goes by the name Gabby, would not tell that person who she is with or where she is.
Police say they think she is with a woman named Jessika who is in her early 20s. They could be in an older model, black, four-door vehicle but police are not sure of the exact make and model.
The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us. Callers can remain anonymous.
