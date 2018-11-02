Biloxi eyes $150 million convention center complex

The wording in the resolution starts with a study to look at the merits of building a convention complex closer to the city’s cluster of casinos. It ends with a proposed $150 million infusion of capital that creates convention space, retail opportunities and more between downtown Biloxi and Point Cadet. The specific site mentioned in the resolution is on the old Tullis property, right next door to the Biloxi Yacht Club. However, city officials tell us nothing is set in stone yet.