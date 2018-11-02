Battle continues in Harrison County over enhanced concealed-carry rights

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The battle over the rights of the state’s 38,000 enhanced concealed carry license holders when it comes to access to courthouses is still not over, at least in Harrison County.
Even after what was supposed to be a final word by the state Supreme Court, opposing sides on the issue are in a legal wrestling match that is in a stalemate with no end in sight.
Right now, the signs are still up at the Harrison County courthouse, and the rules still stand.
When court is in session on the second floor, even enhanced concealed carry license holders are banned.
“I went out did what I had to do to get my concealed carry permit, I’ve got my enhanced endorsement on it,” said advocate Marvin Clifford. “And now I’m being told I can’t use that as the state legislature says that I can.”
It’s been a long battle since the state legislature allowed enhanced concealed carry license holders access to courthouses in 2011.
After a lawsuit filed by Rick Ward, the Supreme Court ruled against judges banning the license holders.
In October, after a request for reconsideration, the Supreme Court confirmed its original ruling.
Both Clifford and Ward say the Supreme Court decision should be the end of the debate.
“The Supreme Court has ruled. It’s very clear,” Ward said. “Judges’ authority stops and end at the courtroom door. And the Supreme Court says they don’t have the authority to enforce any gun laws outside their courtroom.”
“And, now, the only question is when is Harrison County going to come into compliance with the law like all the other counties in the state," Clifford added.
In the meantime, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson is using the same Supreme Court ruling to defend his stance to protect those in the courthouses.
“It’s based on the Fourteenth district in Mississippi,” he said. “We’re in the second district. So, it doesn’t apply to Harrison County whatsoever.”
Peterson pointed out that the earlier ruling by judges was confirmed in the Supreme Court decision: the entire corridor is considered part of the courtroom, which bans enhanced concealed carry license holders.
“You have witnesses coming in and out. You have jurors that come in and out,” he said. “You have access to jury rooms that they have to go to. So, it is part of the courtroom, in essence, and the Supreme Court ruled on that, saying that it was.”
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell has confirmed that his department, which partnered with Harrison County on the request for reconsideration, has dropped its opposition and now allows enhanced concealed carry license holders full access to the courthouse.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.