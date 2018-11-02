Area athletes see their dreams come true on NJCAA Signing Day

Several athletes across the Coast lived out their dream Thursday by signing their Letters of Intent on NJCAA Signing Day.
At St. Martin, Bettie Shoemaker signed to play soccer at Gulf Coast, while Payton Smith and Ashlynn Beam will be joining their classmate in Perk to pursue cheerleading.
Meanwhile, R.J. Fletcher inked his Letter of Intent to play baseball at East Central and Leif Moore joined the defending MACJC State Champions at PRCC.
Speaking of Pearl River, over at Long Beach, Faith Peterson joined the Lady Wildcats softball program while Carson Favre will join the PRCC men’s soccer team.
Fellow Bearcats senior Holly Weaver inked with Gulf Coast to play women’s soccer, while Susie Stevenson signed with East Central and Joseph Burkett made it official with Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
A pair of Resurrection standouts made history Thursday.
Daja Cowan signed to play softball at East Central while Gia McElroy did the same with PRCC, becoming the first athletes from Resurrection to sign softball scholarships since the early 1980′s.
Over at East Central, a trio of softball players head to the next level, as Madison Parker signed with Southwest Mississippi, Taylor Lawson inked with Coastal Alabama and Alexis Laughlin joined Gulf Coast.
Biloxi baseball standout Nick Skaggs signed with Pearl River, while Gulfport slugger Beckett White made it official with Gulf Coast.
If we missed anyone, please let us know and we will update this list.
