After the twister: Neighbors helping neighbors

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -It’s a common thread that binds us all together. As is so often the case when disaster hits, we come together to help our neighbors, whether it’s next door or in another state.
The scars from the tornado are still evident: piles of cut wood on the streets in the Parktown East subdivision of Ocean Springs.
There’s still a lot left to do, but these neighbors got right down to it.
“We all just came together and tried to get everything done," said Robert Townsend. "There were a lot of trees downs, a lot of shingles laying all over yard, leaves everywhere. We pretty much got together and worked together.”
That work was appreciated by neighbors like Richard Frentz.
“It’s good to know you’ve got good neighbors like this to help you out with everything. Because it was around 7 a.m. and it was pouring down raining and everyone was out here pitching in," Frentz said.
Even city workers showed up to lend a helping hand with the clean-up Friday. It seems like that’s in our DNA.
“Anytime anyone has anything happen, during a storm or an illness in the family, they all come together. It’s the way we are in Mississippi," said Connie Freeman.
For many of the people in the neighborhood, they’ve known each other for years, and have become good friends with or without disasters. But for the younger people who live in the neighborhood, seeing what happened yesterday, well, that’s a real testament for them.
“It meant a lot to me, made me rally happy that everyone in the neighborhood, even if it’s like something small or big, they’ll just come up to you in any time of need that you have," said Jonathan Freeman.
With these neighbors, that need is always met, according to Lynn Freeman.
“When you have friends like that, they’ll come out and give you a hand. I mean my yard was a big mess you saw yesterday," she said. "It looks a lot better today than it did yesterday. So it’s a real good feeling.”
People in other areas of the coast damaged by the twister also came together to help those in need.
