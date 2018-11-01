Updated Regions for 2019-21 MHSAA reclassification

A handful of Coast schools will be squaring off against new region opponents beginning with the 2019 school year. Here’s a full look at the updated regions for the 2019-21 fall and winter sports reclassification according to MHSAA.com.
In Region 4-6A, West Harrison replaces Pascagoula. The Hurricanes now join Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Hancock, Harrison Central, Ocean Springs and St. Martin in South Mississippi’s largest classification.
George County remains in Region 3-6A.
Two Coast schools enter the Region 4-5A ranks, as East Central and Pascagoula join Gautier, Hattiesburg, Long Beach, Pearl River Central, Picayune and Wayne County.
Region 8-4A will not replace East Central as the Hornets move up to 5A, going from six members to five. The district now only features Bay High, Moss Point, Pass Christian, St. Stanislaus and Vancleave.
Poplarville is no longer the only local representative in Region 7-4A, as Stone County joins the ranks. The district now features the Hornets and the Tomcats along with FCAHS, Greene County, Purvis and Sumrall.
St. Patrick remains the Coast’s lone representative in the Class 2A ranks, joining Collins, East Marion, North Forrest and Perry Central in Region 8-2A.
Resurrection is now part of a massive nine-member Region 4-1A, playing alongside Leake County, Lumberton, Mount Olive, Richton, Sacred Heart, Salem, Sebastopol and Stringer.
