TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-59 closed after six-vehicle accident

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A six vehicle accident is causing traffic delays in Pearl River County.
Officials tell us the accident is on Interstate 59 near mile marker 16 in the northbound lanes. That’s near the exit to Savannah Millard Road. It happened at 5:45 a.m.
No details about the accident or any injuries is available yet. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, drivers traveling in that area should expect delays last up to an hour.
