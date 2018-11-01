South MS schools delayed due to weather

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Due to severe weather moving through South Mississippi, some school districts are delaying the start of school for students Thursday morning.
These are the districts who have announced delays:
- Stone County School District says they will delay the start of school by two hours.
- Hancock County School District says buses will run one hour later than their usual scheduled times.
- Pass Christian School District will have a two hour delay.
No other school districts in South Mississippi have announced delays. Ocean Springs School District notified parents Wednesday night that buses may be delayed due to weather but that school would start on time.
The WLOX weather team has named Thursday as an Alert Day. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7:00 AM for ALL of South Mississippi. A few tornadoes are possible. Damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph will also be possible.
For the latest on the weather, download the WLOX Weather App. For the latest on school closures, visit your school district’s social media page.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.