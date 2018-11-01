Severe weather damages part of St. Patrick Catholic school

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A brand new greenhouse at St. Patrick Catholic High School was heavily damaged after severe weather hit South Mississippi Thursday morning.
Emily Cloud, a Religious Studies and Advanced Placement Biology teacher at the school, was named a recipient of the Hancock Bank Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Award earlier this year, and she used the funds she received to build the greenhouse.
“The AP Biology Greenhouse will provide a unique educational experience for students to be able to start and maintain their own garden to be used in experiments throughout the year," Cloud previously said.
Damage has been reported all across South Mississippi Thursday. In Ocean Springs, heavy winds whipped through the east part of town, blowing out a window at the Walmart on U.S. 90 and causing damage to vehicles in the parking lot.
