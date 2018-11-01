Scary moments for drivers stranded in Biloxi floodwaters

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - There were some tense and scary moments Thursday morning in Biloxi after two drivers became stranded while trying to get through floodwaters. It happened at the Cedar Lake Bridge, which crosses the Biloxi River in a low-lying area.
One of the vehicles was carrying a woman and her six-year-old child. The other vehicle was driven by Michael Gagneaux and his dog. Gagneaux is from Baton Rouge and has lived on the Coast less than a year. The fast-rising water caught him by surprise, he said.
“I was headed to work first thing this morning and it just rushed in," he said. "The car completely shut down. I lost electricity. I lost everything. So I’ve just been sitting here stranded for a while. I never seen it like this. I’ve been living here about ten months and I’ve traveled these roads frequently, several times a week, and I’ve never seen it like this.”
One of the vehicles was easily removed from the water but tow trucks were still trying to pull the other out as lunchtime approached.
Fortunately, everyone is safe thanks to the quick actions of Biloxi Police Department and Department of Marine Resources. Between the damage to the vehicles and the terrifying moments as the water rose, Gagneaux said it was definitely a hard lesson to learn.
“I wasn’t expecting this," he said. "We appreciate everyone’s effort to be out here in a timely manner and everyone’s help.”
