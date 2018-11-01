VIDEO: Heavy damaged reported at Ocean Springs Walmart, parts of South MS

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Reports of damage in South Mississippi are pouring into the newsroom as severe weather moves through the area.
In Ocean Springs, heavy winds whipped through the east part of town, blowing out a window at the Walmart on Highway 90 and causing damage to vehicles in the parking lot. Emergency management officials also reported downed power lines and trees in that area, including in the Parktown East subdivision.
According to the WLOX First Alert Weather Team, the damage happened around 6:25 a.m.
In Esctawpa, residents are reporting more heavy damage, including several vehicles damaged by falling trees. One house on Hans Road lost a roof, said officials. WLOX has a reporter headed that way now.
South Mississippi is also dealing with debris and flooding, which is causing road closures.
In Biloxi, Cedar Lake Road north of I-10 at the bridge crossing the Biloxi River is flooded. The bridge is closed to traffic in both directions due to the flooding. There are reports of at least two vehicles underwater due to that flooding.
Biloxi Fire Department also tell us their is a downed power line on Lameuse Street near Half Shell Oyster House. According to Biloxi Police, there is some standing water along Highway 90 that they are monitoring. Drivers are advised to use caution.
In the northern part of Hancock County, a tree fell across Cuevas Town Road, near the Savannah curve. Officials quickly removed the tree, opening the road again to traffic.
We will continue to update this story as new information comes in.
