Pascagoula home decked out for Halloween

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A home on Larchmont Street in Pascagoula is notorious for decorating for Halloween. This year was no exception.
Burt Hill and his wife have been decking out their homes on Halloween for 30 years. Since moving to Larchmont Street, they’ve continued the tradition. Burt said hundreds of kids trick or treat at their home every year.
“Just did it for the neighborhood kids and then it got bigger and bigger. Then we moved over here, it got even larger," Hill said.
“This is my favorite house. It’s amazing. They have the best decorations so far that I’ve seen," said trick-or-treater Trevor Kilbern.
“No that’s not scary at all," added Bronson Goff. “Except when I looked at that witch it scared me.”
“I’m having a lot of fun. I’m having a lot of fun too," said Emma Kate Walters and Kay Denceina Goff.
Inside, the surprises continued with a bloody bathroom and skeletons serving food.
“We got a big pot of gumbo here. That’s just half of it. I cooked it outside on a big cooker. So we’ll have gumbo and rice and potato salad, and all the trimmings to go with it. And there’s nick nacks in the other room,” Hill said.
He said they’ll head out Thursday in search of new scares for next year.
“We’ve got a storage building right over here at Belair Storage just for decorations for Christmas, Mardi Gras and Halloween," he said.
