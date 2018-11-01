Overtime Sports owner brings MGM Park sign into compliance following violation letter

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - U.S. 90 between the Beau Rivage and MGM Park is one of the most high traffic areas on the Coast, and the sign sitting right off the road is sure to catch drivers' eyes.
Overtime Sports owner and promoter for events in MGM park Tim Bennett sees the sign on the stadium property as a major money-making opportunity.
"One of the assets offered in event sponsorship opportunities is that LED board out front," Bennett said. "The exposure is much greater on that LED board than it is inside the ball park itself."
But Bennett can’t sell add space on the board alone. In March of 2017, MDOT sent a letter addressed to Overtime Sports and the City of Biloxi saying the LED board was in violation for displaying advertisement of goods or services not offered at that location. The letter went on to say the goods and/or services advertised must be available on the premises, otherwise they are off premise outdoor advertising without a permit.
One month ago, WLOX News Now shot video of the board displaying logos for a variety of businesses.
"The only businesses that were on the sign have always sponsors of events in the park," Bennett said.
According to Bennett, if a business is an official sponsor of an event like the Conference-USA Tournament or offers products in the stadium, then they can have an ad on the board. Now, to come in compliance with MDOT, the events sponsored by the businesses are clearly defined on the marquee.
"We had to make it visually recognizable that they're advertising that event," Bennett said.
Bennett understands why the rules are in place and said he's just fine using the sign to promote events in the stadium and also give businesses an incentive to sponsor those events.
"I wouldn't be playing by the rules if I put a sign out there and someone says I'm going to pay you $4,000 to say happy birthday to my daughter, I can't do that," Bennett said. "Other sign companies can because they pay the permit for off premise advertising."
WLOX News Now reached out to MDOT officials to see if they believe Bennett is now in compliance and have not yet heard back by the time this article was published.
