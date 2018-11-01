Habitat For Humanity receives $12,000 from Beau Rivage volunteers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Habitat For Humanity was given a $12,000 donation through the MGM Resorts Foundation.
Beau Rivage employees raised the money as they volunteered for Habitat for Humanity’s Women’s Build.
Last summer, four teams of women teamed up in Gulfport and built a home from scratch. The annual event is an chance for women to learn construction skills and build strong communities through service.
“The majority of Habitat homeowners tend to be female heads of household, and it’s just an opportunity for women to come out and support other women who are looking to improve their lives,” said Angela Singletary, a volunteer specialist.
Some say while the experience was challenging at first, being able to give back was worth the effort.
“It’s hot, it’s sweaty, you’re tired and you’re dirty, but I’ve never heard anybody say that they hated it,” Singletary said.
“When you build a house, when you look at it after, ‘oh I can do this, and it’s not that hard,’ because you are willing to do it, you’re excited,” said Nelia Whitaker-Cousins, a Women’s Build volunteer.
Together, they completed over 500 volunteer hours.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.