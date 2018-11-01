Groundbreaking held for new timber fuel processing plant

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) -A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for Alternative Energy Development or AED-Copiah.
The company announced it has reached an agreement to sell 500,000 metric tons per year of wood pellets to North American Biomass (NAB).
It couldn’t come at a better time since the recent closure of the Advanced Auto warehouse.
“It broke my heart when an industry in this town shut down and we lost 300 jobs," said company spokesman Gary Ogle. "I’m excited that I’m bringing 300 back. I wish it was 300 plus 300.”
AED-Copiah will supply wood pellets, instead of coal, to burn in power plants. Wood pellets are touted as a cleaner alternative to coal.
It will be housed in a building in the community that has been vacant for decades.
