The First now serving customers across five states after merger

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The First, A National Banking Association, has announced its holding company, The First Bancshares, Inc., has completed the merger of FMB Bank, which serves the central panhandle of Florida and southern Georgia.
The First is now serving customers in five states - Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia and further strengthens the bank’s commitment to the Tallahassee market.
The combined Company now has 67 locations in five states with approximately $3 billion in total assets, $2.5 billion in total deposits and $2 billion in total loans. The First continues to successfully expand its footprint into contiguous markets that provide excellent opportunities for shareholder growth.
“The First is a bank that started in Mississippi with a few friends who wanted a true community bank focused on relationships and taking care of business one customer at a time," said M. Ray "Hoppy Cole, president and CEO of First Bancshares and the First. "We modeled that commitment as our bank partnered with other community banks across the Gulf South. Today The First and FMB bank have become one with that same hometown commitment to our new Tallahassee, Monticello and Thomasville customers.
“Our Florida and Georgia customers will continue doing business with their hometown bankers and will enjoy a full array of financial services now backed by the strength of a community bank with $3 billion in assets.”
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association.
