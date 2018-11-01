The First now serving customers across five states after merger

“The First is a bank that started in Mississippi with a few friends who wanted a true community bank focused on relationships and taking care of business one customer at a time," said M. Ray "Hoppy Cole, president and CEO of First Bancshares and the First. "We modeled that commitment as our bank partnered with other community banks across the Gulf South. Today The First and FMB bank have become one with that same hometown commitment to our new Tallahassee, Monticello and Thomasville customers.