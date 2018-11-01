Dodgers, Kershaw extend deadline on his option decision

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)
By BETH HARRIS | October 31, 2018 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 9:23 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers want some more time to consider their possible future together.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the team have agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision by 40 hours until 1 p.m. PDT Friday.

The team made the announcement a couple hours before the initial 9 p.m. PDT deadline Thursday.

Kershaw can opt out of the last two years and $65 million of his contract to become a free agenct for the first time in an 11-year big league career spent entirely with the Dodgers.

He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season. The left-handed ace spent time on the disabled list for the fourth time in five years, too.

The Dodgers lost in the World Series for the second straight year, falling 4-1 to Boston on Sunday.

