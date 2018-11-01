Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan to leave country

Pakistan protesters rally to condemn a Supreme Court decision that ordered the release of Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five who has been on death row since 2010 accused of blasphemy, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Pakistan's top court on Wednesday acquitted Bibi who was sentenced to death under the country's controversial blasphemy law, a landmark ruling that sparked protests by hard-line Islamists and raised fears of violence. Placard reads, "hang blasphemous Asia." (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) (AP)