Biloxi mayor informs residents of possibility to change school district lines

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The mayor of Biloxi is again pushing for residents of the City of Biloxi to attend Biloxi Public Schools.
Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, in a message titled “Opportunities, Challenges and Alternatives," notifies residents that under state law, “school district lines can be changed by agreement of the school boards of adjacent districts.” Additionally, “51 percent of voters of a specific territory can request or ‘petition’ that the school district lines be changed.”
This message comes as the vote draws nearer for Harrison County residents to approve a $55 million school bond for the Harrison County School District.
The special edition of the city’s BNews newsletter, delivered to the Biloxi portion of the Harrison County School District, includes Gilich’s analysis of the issue, a map, enrollment and tax figures for the Biloxi and Harrison County school districts and a form for residents to fill out and return if they are interested in lower taxes and want to be part of the Biloxi school district.
“Let the two school boards work together to the benefit of the taxpayers and to the future. The Biloxi Public School District could certainly help with the overcrowding issue, given the opportunity. Ask questions and decide what’s right for you and your finances,” Gilich said.
The City of Biloxi went on record weeks ago opposing the Harrison County School District’s asking residents to borrow $55 million for school improvements.
You can read the newsletter in full here. A physical copy is expected to arrive in mailboxes Friday.
