ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Tornado Watch in effect

The main squall line is expected to cross over into Pearl River and Hancock Counties between 4 AM and 6 AM. The line will continue eastward arriving in Stone and Harrison Counties between 5 AM and 7 AM and George and Jackson Counties between 6 AM and 8 AM. After 10 AM, the worst thunderstorms should be out of our area and to our east in Alabama. We will see rain for the rest of the morning and scattered showers through Thursday evening.