ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Tornado Watch in effect

It’s Alert Day Thursday as a strong cold front brings stormy weather with very disruptive and possibly destructive thunderstorms this morning. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7:00 AM for ALL of South Mississippi. A few tornadoes, some intense, will be possible. Damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph will be possible. A squall line of thunderstorms, some strong to severe, is over Louisiana and is approaching from the west. Before that squall line gets here, a few scattered thunderstorms will already be possible in our area.
The main squall line is expected to cross over into Pearl River and Hancock Counties between 4 AM and 6 AM. The line will continue eastward arriving in Stone and Harrison Counties between 5 AM and 7 AM and George and Jackson Counties between 6 AM and 8 AM. After 10 AM, the worst thunderstorms should be out of our area and to our east in Alabama. We will see rain for the rest of the morning and scattered showers through Thursday evening.
By Thursday’s end, rainfall amounts will range from around one to three inches. Much drier and cooler air arrives tonight with 50s on Friday morning and 40s on Saturday morning. A stretch of beautiful sunny weather this weekend. But, there could be more stormy conditions around early next week as another cold front arrives on Tuesday.