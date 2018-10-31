Warm Wednesday, Thunderstorms Thursday, Fall-like Friday

Halloween Wednesday will be nice and warm with only a stray shower possible. Our humid and muggy weather becomes crisp and dry over the next 3 days. It’s all thanks to a big cold front that arrives on Thursday. There will be showers and thunderstorms as that front rolls through on Thursday. Severe, damaging, weather will be possible like strong wind gusts 58mph+, quarter-sized hail, and tornadoes. Most folks probably won’t see any storm damage in South Mississippi. But, one or two thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce damage in isolated areas. Friday into the weekend will be much cooler and drier.