Vancleave man facing multiple charges after crash in D’Iberville

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Vancleave man is facing multiple charges after an accident Tuesday in D’Iberville that left three people injured.
Kenneth Atwell is charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Police say he was driving the Chevy truck that caused the crash.
The accident happened at 5:33 p.m. near the intersection of Lickskillet Road and Lamey Bridge Road.
D’Iberville Police say a KIA Soul was headed northbound on Lamey Bridge Road. Atwell was in the truck immediately behind the Soul. When the Soul tried to turn west onto Lickskillet Road, the truck attempted to pass it as it was turning. The truck crashed into the front driver side door of the Soul, causing the Chevy to cross lanes and overturn on the other side of the road.
Witnesses told police that both Atwell and a woman who was in the truck’s passenger seat were thrown from the vehicle. Police said Atwell fled the scene before officers arrived but later returned. The woman was airlifted to USA Medical Center. She is currently listed in stable condition. Both Atwell and the driver of the Soul were treated for minor injuries.
According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing and other charges could be filed.
If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898/ www.crimestoppers.com
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.