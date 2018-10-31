Vancleave man facing multiple charges after crash in D’Iberville

Vancleave man facing multiple charges after crash in D’Iberville
Police say a Chevy truck driven by Kenneth Atwell of Vancleave caused the crash when he tried to pass another vehicle as it was turning.
By Lindsay Knowles | October 31, 2018 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:45 AM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Vancleave man is facing multiple charges after an accident Tuesday in D’Iberville that left three people injured.

Kenneth Atwell is charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Police say he was driving the Chevy truck that caused the crash.

Kenneth Atwell of Vancleave is facing multiple charges after a crash in D'Iberville Tuesday.
Kenneth Atwell of Vancleave is facing multiple charges after a crash in D'Iberville Tuesday.

The accident happened at 5:33 p.m. near the intersection of Lickskillet Road and Lamey Bridge Road.

D’Iberville Police say a KIA Soul was headed northbound on Lamey Bridge Road. Atwell was in the truck immediately behind the Soul. When the Soul tried to turn west onto Lickskillet Road, the truck attempted to pass it as it was turning. The truck crashed into the front driver side door of the Soul, causing the Chevy to cross lanes and overturn on the other side of the road.

Police say Kenneth Atwell was driving the truck that caused the accident.
Police say Kenneth Atwell was driving the truck that caused the accident.

Witnesses told police that both Atwell and a woman who was in the truck’s passenger seat were thrown from the vehicle. Police said Atwell fled the scene before officers arrived but later returned. The woman was airlifted to USA Medical Center. She is currently listed in stable condition. Both Atwell and the driver of the Soul were treated for minor injuries.

One woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being severely injured in the crash.
One woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being severely injured in the crash.

According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing and other charges could be filed.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898/ www.crimestoppers.com

