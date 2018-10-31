Thousands ‘trunk or treat’ in Gautier

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Thousands of little ghouls and goblins gave quite the fright Tuesday night as they collected sweet treats at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Fall Festival at its Jackson County campus.
Babies, kids and teens were dressed up for the event, which also included a ‘Trunk or Treat,’ set up by members of the college and the community. The Fall Festival had an inside area with games, a costume contest, karaoke and more. Outside, visitors were treated to music, rock climbing, games and dozens of cars, trunks open, handing out candy.
This is the sixth year for the event. MGCCC Student Life Coordinator Brandi Martino said last year, more than 3,000 people attended. She suspects more showed up Tuesday.
Parents said it’s a great, safe option for trick or treating.
“Nice environment. Good for the kids,” said Erica Lightsey.
“This is a great, safe trick or treating for the Gautier community, so that’s mainly why we do this event every year. It’s just for our community," added Martino.
