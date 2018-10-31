Things to know before heading to the polls

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - In less than a week, Americans all over the country will head to their designated polling locations and cast their votes for the 2018 general election. It’s a major election for many states in deciding significant leadership roles in key political positions.
This certainly applies to areas in South Mississippi. This year, voters will elect two U.S. Senators to represent MS in Washington, D.C a Representative for the U.S. House to represent District 4, judicial seats, among other races.
But before residents head to the polls on November 6 ready to have their voices heard, they need to keep in mind a few things.
- Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.
- Absentee Voting Deadline: The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, November 3, 2018. Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, November 5, 2018. The deadline for UOCAVA voters, including service members deployed outside their county of residence, to return their absentee ballot is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. To date, 50,571 absentee ballots have been requested.
- Polling Place Location: A polling place locator and sample ballot are available on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx.
- Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
- Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
- Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
