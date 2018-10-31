Teens hand out candy, make memories with younger kids at trunk-or-treat

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Students in Ocean Springs got to enjoy a little Halloween fun in the middle of the school day Wednesday.
Instead of sitting in class, the juniors and seniors at Ocean Springs High hosted hundreds of younger Greyhounds for a little trunk-or-treat action. It's a tradition the upperclassmen in Ocean Springs have been doing for more than a decade for the elementary children. The students were bused in from the city's elementary schools, all dressed up and ready for candy.
For the younger kids, it was a chance to interact with older students they look up to, but for the teenagers, it was a fun, yet sentimental way, to give back.
"It’s almost surreal to see all these kids come through because I have specific memories of when I was this young," said student Sarah Margaret Knight. "Now that I’m one of the big kids, it’s really cool to spread the spirit that the older kids once spread to me."
All of the high schoolers dressed up as well and decorated their cars for the fun day out of class.
