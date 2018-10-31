Sweating in your costume? Trick or treat forecast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - It’s a warm Halloween Wednesday with near-record heat expected across the Mississippi coast region. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s will make it feel more like September than late October.
It could become uncomfortable for some who are dressed in costumes that are too warm. But, at least you won’t have to carry around an umbrella.
Barely a ghost of a chance for rain in Wednesday evening’s forecast for South Mississippi.
Here’s your trick-or-treating forecast:
3 PM 10/31: Temp 84°, Partly Cloudy, Rain chance 20%, Wind SSE 12 MPH
4 PM 10/31: Temp 84°, Partly Cloudy, Rain chance 20%, Wind SSE 12 MPH
5 PM 10/31: Temp 80°, Partly Cloudy, Rain chance 20%, Wind SSE 11 MPH
6 PM 10/31: Temp 78°, Partly Cloudy, Rain chance 20%, Wind SSE 11 MPH
7 PM 10/31: Temp 77°, Partly Cloudy, Rain chance 20%, Wind SSE 10 MPH
8 PM 10/31: Temp 76°, Mostly Cloudy, Rain chance 20%, Wind SSE 11 MPH
