Poplarville’s police chief resigns

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Tuesday night, at a special called meeting, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of Police Chief Butch Raby effective November 7th.
In a Facebook post, the City said, we would like to thank Chief Raby for his dedicated service to our community and wish him the very best in his new endeavor as Director of Public Safety at Pearl River Community College
The post named Joe Stuart as the interim police chief until a permanent chief is selected.
We will update this story as new details become available.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.