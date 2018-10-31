Poplarville’s police chief resigns

By Annie Johnson | October 30, 2018 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:22 PM

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Tuesday night, at a special called meeting, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of Police Chief Butch Raby effective November 7th.

In a Facebook post, the City said, we would like to thank Chief Raby for his dedicated service to our community and wish him the very best in his new endeavor as Director of Public Safety at Pearl River Community College

The post named Joe Stuart as the interim police chief until a permanent chief is selected.

Posted by City of Poplarville, Mississippi on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

