People of different faiths unite for vigil honoring those killed in synagogue shooting

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The deadly shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue opened painful wounds for Jewish people across America and around the world.
Tuesday night, South Mississippi’s Jewish community invited the public to grieve with them, honoring the 11 victims who were gunned down Saturday during a prayer service.
It was a way for people on the Coast from all different faiths and backgrounds to come together in unity.
“It’s important for us to stand with all the communities of faith," said Episcopalian pastor Jean Bearden. “When violence strikes one, it strikes us all.”
About 200 people stood side by side in Jones Park, praying with each other and holding hands as they prayed together for peace and understanding.
“I was in total shock,” said Phil Ford, a Jewish man. “This can’t be happening again in this country. It’s time for the country to get together, for us to unite. We all have to figure out a way to get along with each other.”
“My Jesus says love, and that’s what I think we are all about,” said Bob Smith, who is a Methodist. “We should be about loving one another and not hating people. I am just here to lend a voice to the people in Pittsburgh.”
“My maternal grandmother was Jewish so I do feel a connection, as well as being a believer in the Messiah our foundation is in Judaism,” said Jennifer Laws. "But also nobody of any faith should come to a point where they have to fear going to a place of worship and so I think everyone of all faiths should come together to support a community when they are hurting.
Congregation Beth Israel, Chabad of Southern Mississippi and the city of Gulfport hosted the vigil, which was held at Jones Park.
