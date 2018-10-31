Pearl River names Haley Chatham as school’s first volleyball coach

"I have been talking about (the need for JUCO volleyball), thinking about it and really wanting it and then Pearl River really stepped up to the plate and said 'we want to be the first,'" Chatham said. "There's something really special about being the first and being pioneers of volleyball in Mississippi and I realized I wanted to be the one who's first and lay that foundation, like my coaches did for me, for the rest of the girls in the state."